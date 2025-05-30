



India has firmly reiterated its longstanding stance that dialogue and terrorism cannot coexist, especially in the context of bilateral relations with Pakistan.





This position was emphatically restated by External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal during his weekly media briefing in New Delhi. Jaiswal made it clear that any future engagement with Pakistan will remain strictly bilateral, and India is not willing to entertain discussions unless Pakistan takes concrete action against terrorism.





Specifically, India insists that Pakistan must hand over wanted terrorists whose names have already been provided by Indian authorities.





Moreover, India has made it clear that talks regarding Jammu and Kashmir will only be possible if Pakistan vacates Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and hands over the territory to India.





The Indian government’s position is unequivocal: as long as Pakistan continues to support cross-border terrorism, there can be no meaningful dialogue.





The recent statements by the Ministry of External Affairs echo the sentiments expressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address to the nation on May 12.





In his speech, Prime Minister Modi warned Pakistan about the dangers of nurturing terrorism, stating that such actions will ultimately lead to Pakistan’s own destruction. He emphasized that if Pakistan truly desires peace and survival, it must dismantle its terror infrastructure.





The Prime Minister also reiterated India’s policy that terror and talks, terror and trade, and water and blood cannot coexist. He further clarified that any future talks with Pakistan would focus exclusively on terrorism and the issue of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.





In response to recent acts of terrorism, such as the Pahalgam attack, India has taken several diplomatic measures to pressure Pakistan. One significant step announced by the Indian government is the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, a critical agreement governing the sharing of river waters between the two countries.





India has declared that the treaty will remain in abeyance until Pakistan demonstrates a credible and irreversible commitment to ending its support for cross-border terrorism. This move is seen as part of a broader strategy to hold Pakistan accountable for its actions and to ensure that it faces tangible consequences for sponsoring terrorism against India.





India’s approach to Pakistan is clear and uncompromising. The government is willing to engage in dialogue only if Pakistan addresses India’s core concerns related to terrorism and territorial integrity.





Until then, India will continue to take strong diplomatic and strategic measures to safeguard its national security and interests.



Based On ANI Report







