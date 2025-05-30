



Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Deputy National Security Advisor (NSA) Ambassador Pavan Kapoor have conducted a series of high-level engagements during their three-day visit to the United States, held from May 27–29, 2025.





The visit is a direct follow-up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official trip to the US in February 2025, during which both countries launched the India-US COMPACT (Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology) for the 21st Century.





During their stay, Misri and Kapoor engaged in a wide-ranging interaction with leading US think tank experts on Thursday (local time). These discussions covered key aspects of India-US cooperation, including defence, technology, and trade, as well as broader regional and global developments.





The Embassy of India in the US highlighted the engagement as “wide-ranging,” emphasizing the importance of deepening bilateral collaboration across strategic sectors.





Earlier in the visit, Foreign Secretary Misri led the Indian delegation—comprising Deputy NSA Kapoor—for inter-agency discussions at the White House. These talks centred on implementing the TRUST (Transforming Relationship Utilizing Strategic Technology) initiative, which builds on previous cooperation in critical and emerging technologies.





The discussions also focused on advancing defence and energy partnerships, as well as strengthening multilateral frameworks such as the Quad, the India Middle East Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), and the I2U2 (India, Israel, the UAE, and the US) initiatives. The US delegation was led by Andy Baker, Vice President JD Vance’s national security adviser, and Counsellor Michael Needham.





Misri also held a bilateral meeting with US Under Secretary Jeffrey Kessler, where both sides advanced discussions on cooperation in critical and emerging technologies. They agreed to expedite the convening of the India-US Strategic Trade Dialogue to further deepen collaboration in technology and trade sectors.





In addition, Foreign Secretary Misri met with Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau. Their discussions covered all aspects of the India-US relationship, with a particular focus on how technology, trade, and talent will shape the partnership in the 21st century. Both officials reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the comprehensive global strategic partnership and discussed all issues of mutual interest.





The visit comes at a time of both opportunity and challenge in India-US relations. While the bilateral partnership is described as being at a “historic zenith,” recent developments—including President Donald Trump’s assertions about mediating between India and Pakistan and reported business deals between US entities and Pakistan—have introduced complexities.





However, India has consistently maintained that any ceasefire or understanding with Pakistan is a strictly bilateral matter, a message reiterated by Misri and Kapoor during their engagements with US officials and think tanks.





Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Deputy NSA Pavan Kapoor’s visit has reinforced the robust and multifaceted partnership between India and the US.





Their meetings with senior administration officials, inter-agency discussions at the White House, and engagement with leading think tank experts have advanced cooperation in defence, technology, trade, and energy, while also addressing key regional and global developments.





The visit underscores the shared commitment to a strong and resilient India-US strategic partnership for the 21st century.





