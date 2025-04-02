



INSV Tarini, the Indian Navy's indigenously built 56-foot sailing vessel, reached Cape Town, South Africa, on April 1, completing the fourth leg of the Navika Sagar Parikrama II expedition. The mission, led by women officers Lieutenant Commander Dilna K and Lieutenant Commander Roopa A, aims to circumnavigate the globe covering over 23,400 nautical miles in eight months.





The vessel faced challenging conditions, including rough seas, stormy weather, winds exceeding 50 knots (93 km/h), and waves up to 7 meters high during its journey.





Upon arrival in Cape Town, the crew was welcomed by India's Consul General Ruby Jaspreet, South African Navy Chief of Staff Rear Admiral Lisa Hendricks, and India's Defence Adviser Captain Atul Sapahia. INSV Tarini will remain at the Royal Cape Yacht Club for two weeks for maintenance and repairs. During this period, the officers will engage with the South African Navy at Simon’s Town Naval Base and Gordon’s Bay Naval College. Community outreach events are also planned.





The expedition began on October 2, 2024, from Goa and has made stopovers at Fremantle (Australia), Lyttelton (New Zealand), and Port Stanley (Falklands). It highlights India's 'Make in India' initiative and promotes women empowerment within the Armed Forces. Scientific research on marine microplastics and large sea mammals is also a key component of the mission.





This stopover underscores growing maritime cooperation between India and South Africa. In recent years, Indian naval ships like INS Talwar and INS Tushil have participated in joint exercises and engagements in South Africa, strengthening bilateral ties.





Agencies







