



Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has stated that China is prepared to play a "constructive role" in resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, while also supporting Russia in defending its "interests." This statement was made during an interview with Russian state news agency RIA Novosti on April 1, 2025, amidst Wang's visit to Moscow for talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and a planned meeting with President Vladimir Putin.





Wang emphasised China's readiness to contribute to peace efforts, taking into account the aspirations of all parties involved. Both Wang and Lavrov highlighted the strong ties between their nations, with Wang describing their cooperation as entering a "new stage," and Lavrov praising the unprecedented levels of bilateral relations under the leadership of Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.





China has positioned itself as a neutral party in the Ukraine conflict, claiming not to provide lethal assistance to either side. However, its close political and economic alignment with Russia has led NATO members to label Beijing as a "decisive enabler" of Moscow's actions.





China's stance on the war reflects a complex balancing act. While Beijing has refrained from condemning Russia’s invasion or supporting sanctions against Moscow, it has called for dialogue and restraint. Its 12-point peace proposal issued on the war's first anniversary was welcomed by Ukraine but criticized for lacking concrete solutions and appearing to legitimize Russia's security concerns. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged China's interest in peace but insisted any settlement must include Russia's complete withdrawal from Ukrainian territory.





China's increasing economic cooperation with Russia has helped Moscow mitigate the impact of Western sanctions. Experts suggest that Beijing’s involvement in peace negotiations could leverage its influence over Russia, but scepticism remains regarding its impartiality and sincerity as a mediator.





AFP







