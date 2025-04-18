



The recent extradition of Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, to India has reignited calls for Pakistan to take meaningful action against those responsible for the attacks. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that Rana's extradition is a stark reminder to Pakistan of its obligation to bring the remaining perpetrators to justice, rather than shielding them.





Jaiswal asserted that despite Pakistan's efforts to distance itself from such individuals, its reputation as the "epicentre of global terrorism" remains undiminished.





Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian businessman, has been remanded to the custody of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) by a Delhi court. The court highlighted that the conspiracy behind the attacks extended beyond Indian borders, with reconnaissance conducted in several cities, including the national capital, indicating the transnational nature of the plot.





The evidence presented was deemed to pose a direct threat to national security, necessitating thorough interrogation of Rana, especially in relation to his alleged reconnaissance activities and coordination with associates. The court authorized 18 days of police custody, ensuring adherence to legal protocols, including regular medical examinations due to health concerns and sovereign assurances provided during the extradition process.





Rana faces charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), including conspiracy to wage war against the country, conspiracy to commit a terrorist act, and murder. The court clarified that, under Section 43-D of the UAPA, police custody can extend beyond the usual 15-day period in terrorism-related cases.





India has repeatedly highlighted Pakistan's failure to deliver justice in the 26/11 case, pointing to the stalled trial in Pakistan and the continued protection of key conspirators. Indian authorities have also drawn international attention to the involvement of Pakistan's security establishment, particularly the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), in the Mumbai attacks, as established during Rana's earlier trial in the United States.





The extradition comes at a time when Pakistan's global image is under renewed scrutiny. The country was recently ranked as the world's second-most terrorism-affected nation in the 2025 Global Terrorism Index, with a dramatic surge in terrorist attacks and fatalities, largely attributed to groups like the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).





This context further underscores India's concerns regarding Pakistan's approach to counterterrorism and its alleged continued sheltering of individuals involved in major international terror plots.





In summary, the extradition of Tahawwur Rana is viewed by India as a significant step in the pursuit of justice for the 26/11 attacks and a pointed reminder to Pakistan of its international obligations to act decisively against terrorism and those who perpetrate it.





