



India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has reiterated its strong commitment to fostering a “democratic, inclusive, stable, peaceful, and progressive” Bangladesh, emphasising that such values are central to the bilateral relationship between the two countries. At the weekly media briefing on April 17, 2025, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, “India looks forward to having a positive and constructive relationship with Bangladesh.





We stand for a democratic, inclusive Bangladesh.” This position is consistent with India’s longstanding policy of supporting democracy and inclusivity in Bangladesh, and underscores the importance New Delhi places on participatory governance and the protection of minority rights in its neighbour.





Jaiswal also addressed recent developments in bilateral trade and regional integration, particularly the suspension of the transhipment facility for Bangladeshi goods through Indian ports and airports. The MEA clarified that this suspension was implemented due to significant congestion and logistical challenges at Indian ports, which were affecting India’s own exports and creating backlogs.





Importantly, Jaiswal emphasized that this measure does not impact Bangladesh’s exports to Nepal and Bhutan that transit through Indian territory, reflecting India’s continued support for regional trade and connectivity.





On the broader relationship, India has consistently stressed the need for mutual trust, respect, and sensitivity to each other’s concerns and interests. The MEA has highlighted that India’s multifaceted engagement with Bangladesh—including cooperation in connectivity, trade, energy, and capacity building—is aimed at benefiting the people of Bangladesh and strengthening bilateral ties.





India’s approach remains positive and constructive, with an explicit focus on ensuring that the people of Bangladesh are the main stakeholders in the relationship.





The MEA also noted recent diplomatic developments, such as the visit of Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary to Bangladesh, indicating that India closely monitors regional dynamics that could impact its interests.





Additionally, India has called on the Bangladeshi interim government to thoroughly investigate incidents of violence against minorities, reiterating its expectation that all issues in Bangladesh be resolved through democratic means and inclusive, participatory elections.





In summary, India’s official stance is clear: it supports a democratic and inclusive Bangladesh, seeks to resolve issues through dialogue and cooperation, and remains committed to a relationship built on mutual benefit and respect, even as it addresses logistical and security concerns in the region.





