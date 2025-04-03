



ISRO Chief Dr. S.P. Somnath recently inspected the site for the upcoming NETRA project in Chandrapur, Assam, marking a significant step in India's efforts to enhance space situational awareness.





Project NETRA, an ambitious initiative by ISRO, aims to establish a robust early warning system to track and monitor space debris and potential hazards to Indian satellites.





The proposed facility in Assam will feature a powerful phased array radar capable of detecting objects as small as 10 cm within a range of up to 2,000 km. This radar is designed indigenously and will be operated through ISRO's Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC). The project is expected to be completed within a year and represents an investment of approximately ₹1,000 crore.





The state government has allotted 200 bighas of land for the project and assured full logistical support.





This centre will be the first of its kind in the north-eastern region and will also provide opportunities for students in internships, training, and skill development.





The NETRA facility is part of ISRO's broader strategy to safeguard India's growing satellite assets in orbit, including communication satellites in geostationary orbit and remote sensing satellites in low Earth orbit.





Agencies







