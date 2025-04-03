



Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), a premier public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, has achieved a historic milestone by reporting a positive net worth for the first time in nearly 40 years. This financial turnaround positions HSL to attain Mini Ratna status in the fiscal year 2025-26, which will grant it enhanced financial autonomy for investments up to ₹500 crore or an amount equivalent to its net worth, whichever is lower.





In fiscal year 2024-25, HSL recorded a provisional total income of ₹1,586 crore and a Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹166 crore, reflecting 36% year-over-year growth. This success is credited to the "Magic of Five" strategy, which focuses on operational excellence, financial management, digital transformation, human resource development, and corporate communications.





Key operational reforms include round-the-clock production shifts and the "Mega Block" concept for constructing large vessel sections with significant pre-launch outfitting, improving productivity and project timelines.





HSL has also embraced digital transformation by deploying SAP’s S4/HANA ERP system for real-time operational visibility. Innovations such as AI-driven weld defect analysis and robotic welding technologies have enhanced quality standards and productivity.





Additionally, the company expanded its vendor base from 130 suppliers in fiscal 2020 to 564 suppliers in fiscal 2024, strengthening the defence ecosystem.





The shipyard's forward-looking roadmap includes infrastructure modernization projects such as installing a 300-ton Goliath crane and commissioning India’s largest 4.7 MW Load Bank.





HSL aims to leverage artificial intelligence-enabled shipbuilding, automation, cybersecurity, and green energy solutions to consolidate its role in defence shipbuilding while expanding into commercial shipbuilding and maritime infrastructure.





This turnaround underscores HSL's strategic reforms and innovation in revitalizing public sector enterprises, significantly contributing to India's maritime capabilities and defence preparedness.





PSI News







