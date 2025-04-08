



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has taken a significant step toward sustainable space operations by successfully implementing debris-free space practices.





On April 4, 2025, ISRO demonstrated its commitment to the Debris-Free Space Missions (DFSM) initiative by safely disposing of the PSLV-C60 rocket's upper stage. This stage, used in the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX) mission, was brought back into Earth's atmosphere and descended into the Indian Ocean without leaving any space debris.





Space Debris Challenges





Space debris includes defunct satellites, rocket parts, and smaller items like screws and paint flakes. These objects pose risks to operational satellites and spacecraft due to their high-speed collisions, which can cause catastrophic damage. The European Space Agency estimates over 1 million pieces of orbital debris larger than 1 cm in low-Earth orbit, with more than 30,000 exceeding 10 cm.





Sources of Space Debris are, rocket launching material which are Parts of rockets that do not burn up during re-entry or are jettisoned in space. Satellites: Satellites that have completed their mission or are no longer operational. Smaller items such as Paint flakes, screws, and other small pieces that can break off from spacecraft.





Risks of Space Debris are high possibilities of collisions, even small pieces can cause significant damage due to their high speeds. Orbital Congestion is another factor which increases the risk of collisions and makes space operations more challenging.





India's Commitment





ISRO's DFSM initiative aims to eliminate debris from all Indian space missions by 2030. The ISRO System for Safe and Sustainable Space Operations Management (IS4OM) plays a central role in these efforts. Techniques such as controlled re-entries and deorbiting are being implemented for spent rockets and satellites to minimize environmental impacts.





Global Implications





India's proactive approach not only enhances space safety but also strengthens its position in global space governance. By addressing the growing problem of space debris, ISRO sets an example for responsible space exploration and operations.





