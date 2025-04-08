



Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai and UAE Defence Minister, is visiting India from April 8-9, 2025, marking his first official trip as Crown Prince.





The visit follows an invitation extended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and aims to strengthen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UAE. Sheikh Hamdan will be accompanied by senior UAE officials, ministers, and business leaders, reflecting the growing depth of bilateral ties.





During his visit, Sheikh Hamdan will meet Prime Minister Modi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Defence cooperation is expected to be a key focus during discussions with Rajnath Singh, building on previous bilateral engagements like the Joint Defence Cooperation Committee meeting held in Abu Dhabi last year.





The Crown Prince will also participate in a business round table in Mumbai with prominent leaders from both nations.





This interaction aims to enhance economic and commercial collaboration in areas such as infrastructure, energy, fintech, innovation, and sustainability.





Sheikh Hamdan's visit underscores the UAE's strategic importance to India in trade, defence, and cultural exchanges, supported by the presence of over 4.3 million Indians living in Dubai.





Agencies







