



US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held discussions on April 7, 2025, focusing on reciprocal tariffs and strengthening Indo-Pacific ties. Key highlights include:





The leaders addressed the impact of the 26% reciprocal tariffs imposed by the US on Indian imports, effective April 9, while emphasising the need for an early conclusion of the Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA). This agreement aims to mitigate trade tensions and foster a balanced economic relationship.





Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strategic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific, expanding collaboration in the region, highlighting its importance. They also discussed broader geopolitical issues, including Europe, West Asia, and the Caribbean.





Economic impact of Tariffs was also on view, a report by the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) predicts a decline of $5.76 billion (6.41%) in India's exports to the US due to these tariffs in 2025. The analysis underscores challenges in sectors like steel and agriculture while identifying potential opportunities for India.





The discussions reflect ongoing efforts to strengthen US-India ties amid trade challenges and evolving regional dynamics.





