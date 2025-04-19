



Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, announced on April 19, 2025, that he is looking forward to visiting India later this year, following a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





Musk described the interaction as “an honour,” signalling the ongoing and deepening engagement between the two leaders on advancing cooperation in technology and innovation.





The call builds on their earlier in-person meeting in Washington DC in February 2025, where Modi and Musk discussed strengthening collaboration between Indian and US entities in key sectors such as space exploration, artificial intelligence, innovation, and sustainable development.





Both leaders emphasized the immense potential for bilateral cooperation, particularly in emerging technologies and entrepreneurship.





Prime Minister Modi reiterated India’s commitment to advancing partnerships with the US in these domains, highlighting the country’s openness to global tech leaders and investment.





This latest conversation comes at a time when India is actively seeking to bolster its position in global technology and trade, especially as the US administration under President Trump considers new tariff policies. The engagement with Musk is seen as strategically significant, given his influence in both the technology sector and US policy circles.





There are also concrete business developments on the horizon. Tesla is reportedly preparing to establish a manufacturing unit in India, a move that could significantly boost India’s electric vehicle ecosystem.





Additionally, SpaceX’s Starlink has partnered with Indian telecom giants like Reliance Jio to bring high-speed satellite internet services to India, pending regulatory approvals.





During their February meeting, Modi and Musk’s discussions extended beyond business, with Modi presenting books to Musk’s children and expressing appreciation for Musk’s family and vision. The warm personal rapport between the two leaders further underlines the positive momentum in India-US tech relations.





Musk’s upcoming visit is expected to further accelerate collaboration in high-tech sectors, potentially leading to new investments and joint ventures that could shape the future of India’s innovation landscape.





