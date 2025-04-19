



Over the past decade, India has rapidly ascended into the elite global league in the defence, space, and semiconductor sectors, driven by a strategic focus on self-reliance, innovation, and indigenous technological advancement.





This transformation has been propelled by national initiatives such as Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India, which have fostered a robust ecosystem for research, public-private partnerships, and investment in cutting-edge science and technology.





In the defence sector, India has achieved a series of technological breakthroughs that have placed it alongside global superpowers. A landmark achievement was the successful trial of a laser-based directed energy weapon (DEW) system, capable of disabling fixed-wing aircraft and swarm drones.





This accomplishment has positioned India among an exclusive group of only four countries—the United States, Russia, and China being the others—that possess such advanced capabilities.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), particularly through its Centre for High Energy Systems & Sciences (CHESS), has been at the forefront of this innovation, with successful field demonstrations of the DEW MK-II(A) system.





This system has proven effective against unmanned aerial vehicles and drones, causing structural damage and disabling surveillance sensors, thereby underscoring India’s readiness for modern, technology-driven warfare.





Further reinforcing its elite status, India has recently joined the select group of nations testing Active Cooled Scramjet technology for hypersonic missiles, and in November 2024, DRDO test-fired the country’s first long-range hypersonic missile capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear warheads at speeds exceeding Mach 5. These advancements not only enhance India’s strategic deterrence but also demonstrate its ability to innovate in next-generation military technologies.





India’s space sector has similarly witnessed record-breaking achievements. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) made history in 2023 by becoming the first country to land on the Moon’s South Pole, making India the fourth nation ever to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface after the US, Soviet Union, and China.





Additionally, India has joined the elite group of countries demonstrating satellite docking and undocking technology, further establishing its credentials in advanced space operations.





In the semiconductor sector, the launch of the Semicon India initiative has marked India’s entry into the global race for chip manufacturing. Backed by significant investments from global technology giants and strategic partnerships, India is now among the few nations seriously competing to become a semiconductor hub, which is crucial for technological sovereignty in defence and space applications.





The Indian Army’s transformation has been equally remarkable, with a strong emphasis on indigenisation and technological absorption. Initiatives such as the Army Design Bureau and a host of Make I and Make II projects have led to the development and deployment of indigenous platforms including light tanks, tactical communication systems, precision munitions, and advanced drone technologies.





The focus on innovation is not only enhancing operational capabilities across diverse terrains but also reducing dependency on imports and strengthening India’s position as a global leader in defence technology.





India’s concerted push for self-reliance and technological innovation has resulted in its entry into the elite league of nations in the defence, space, and semiconductor sectors. These achievements reflect a paradigm shift in India’s global standing, transforming it from a technology follower to a pacesetter and strategic competitor on the world stage.





Agencies







