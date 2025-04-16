



The Italian Black Shark torpedo has resurfaced as a leading contender for the Indian Navy's heavyweight torpedo contract, marking a significant turnaround after years of controversy.





Developed by Leonardo (formerly WASS), this advanced submarine-launched weapon is renowned for its cutting-edge features and operational capabilities.





Initially designed as an evolution of the A184 torpedo, the Black Shark incorporates enhanced electronic counter-countermeasures (ECCM), fibre-optic guidance systems, and sophisticated sonar technologies.





These advancements enable superior target discrimination and multi-frequency spatial analysis, making it highly effective against underwater and surface threats.





The Black Shark boasts impressive specifications, including a maximum speed of 50 knots (93 km/h) and an effective range of 50 kilometers. Its propulsion system utilizes an aluminium-silver oxide (Al-AgO) battery paired with a contra-rotating brushless motor, ensuring high endurance and performance at greater depths without exhaust-related issues.





The torpedo is equipped with a 350 kg high-explosive warhead compliant with STANAG 4439 and MURAT-2 standards, making it a formidable weapon in naval warfare.





Despite its technological prowess, the Black Shark's history has been marred by allegations of irregularities during its earlier bid for Indian Navy contracts in 2008–2013. The controversy led to the cancellation of the project and investigations by India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).





However, recent developments have revived its prospects. Germany's ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) has withdrawn from the competition for supplying torpedoes to India's Kalvari-class submarines, leaving only France's Naval Group as a rival bidder. The Italian option is reportedly more cost-effective, strengthening its position as the frontrunner for India's requirement of 48 new torpedoes.





The resurgence of the Black Shark highlights its strategic importance in modern naval defence systems. Its advanced design ensures operational viability for at least the next three decades, making it a valuable asset for nations seeking reliable submarine weaponry.





ET News







