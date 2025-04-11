



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar participated in the Asia Business Council Spring Forum 2025, where he discussed significant transformations in the international system and their implications for the Global South.





He emphasised India's role in amplifying its voice globally. In a post on X, Jaishankar highlighted the engaging discussions at the forum, underlining the profound changes underway in global dynamics and their impact on developing nations.





In March, Jaishankar had addressed similar themes at the 10th CII India-LAC Business Conclave. He stressed the need for reliable and resilient supply chains amid global uncertainties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine conflict.





These challenges have exacerbated issues like food, fuel, and fertilizer security, along with high borrowing costs for developing countries. He urged for cooperation to mitigate risks associated with over-concentration in specific geographies and advocated for bolstering health security through technology flows, harmonized regulations, and talent mobility.





Jaishankar also pointed out Latin America and the Caribbean's potential as a global breadbasket, stressing improvements in technology, logistics, storage, and food processing to enhance productivity. He linked energy security closely with health and food security, advocating for sustainable development practices.





