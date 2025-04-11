



Foreign affairs expert Sushant Sareen has commended the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, as a significant victory for justice. Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian national, landed in India for trial after the US Supreme Court rejected his plea to stay extradition, exhausting all legal options.





Sareen emphasised the government's commitment to ensuring accountability for such crimes, stating, "We will never forget or spare [the accused]".





Rana is accused of aiding Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operatives and conspiring with Pakistani-American terrorist David Coleman Headley in planning the attacks that killed over 160 people.





The terror strikes targeted multiple locations in Mumbai, including hotels, hospitals, and the Chhatrapati Shivaji railway station. Nine attackers were killed during counter-operations, while one was captured alive.





India had sought Rana's extradition since 2020, supported by the US government.





After lower courts and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the extradition request under the India-US Extradition Treaty, Rana approached the US Supreme Court but faced rejection on April 7, 2025.





Officials are now working to determine whether Mumbai Police can seek custody for local investigations related to the attacks.





ANI







