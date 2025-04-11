



India has been actively involved in relief efforts following the devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake in Myanmar under Operation Brahma.





The Indian Army's Field Hospital in Mandalay, the worst-hit city, has treated 1,651 patients as of April 9, performing seven major and 38 minor surgeries. On April 9 alone, 281 patients received medical care.





Additionally, an Indian Army Engineer team assessed building demolitions in Nay Pyi Taw, while orthopaedic specialists discussed prosthetic solutions for 70 patients with Myanmar's Ministry of Health.





The earthquake, which struck on March 28, caused widespread destruction across six regions and states, including Nay Pyi Taw. As of April 11, the death toll stands at 3,645, with 5,017 injured and 148 missing. The disaster has exacerbated Myanmar’s ongoing humanitarian crisis caused by civil conflict.





India has provided significant humanitarian aid to Myanmar. This includes delivering 442 tonnes of food aid and a total of 625 metric tonnes of relief materials.





The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), with 80 personnel and four trained canines, has been deployed for rescue operations. The Indian Air Force and Navy have transported relief supplies via multiple flights and ships.





ANI







