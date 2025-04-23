



Jindal Nuclear Power Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Jindal Renewables and part of the Naveen Jindal Group, has announced an ambitious plan to develop 18 gigawatts electric (GWe) of nuclear power generation capacity in India over the next two decades.





This strategic initiative aligns with the Government of India's Union Budget 2025 announcement, which targets achieving 100 GWe of nuclear power capacity by 2047 to support sustainable economic growth driven by low-emission industrialisation and significantly reduce the nation's carbon dioxide (CO2) footprint.





The company plans to invest approximately Rs 1.80 lakh crore (around $20 billion) to build, own, and operate state-of-the-art nuclear power plants. These plants will leverage advanced technologies including Bharat Small Reactors (BSRs), Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), and Generation-IV reactors as they become deployment-ready. BSRs are an improved version of India's indigenous 220 MWe pressurized heavy water reactors (PHWRs), adapted for private sector deployment.





Jindal Nuclear is the first private sector entity in India to express interest in investing in nuclear power, aiming to accelerate the country's transition to a low-carbon economy by providing reliable, round-the-clock, CO2-free energy. The company intends to collaborate with global technology leaders to foster innovation while maintaining world-class safety standards, operational excellence, and environmental sustainability.





The initiative is expected to create thousands of jobs across construction, operations, and ancillary sectors, contributing significantly to India's economic growth. Besides its energy ambitions, Jindal Nuclear is committed to community development around its project sites, including investments in education, healthcare, and local infrastructure to ensure inclusive socio-economic progress.





Senior Advisor SK Sharma, former Chairman of the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL), emphasised the importance of private sector participation in realizing the government's vision of 100 GWe nuclear capacity by 2047, describing the plan as a strong commitment to India's CO2-free energy future.





The decision on the locations for the nuclear power plants will be taken later, as the company moves forward with this landmark investment to support India's energy security and environmental goals.





Agencies







