



Jagmeet Singh’s significant defeat in the 2025 Canadian federal election, coupled with his resignation as leader of the New Democratic Party (NDP), is widely viewed as a positive development for India-Canada relations, which had been severely strained in recent years due to diplomatic controversies and the rise of Khalistani separatist rhetoric in Canadian politics.





Singh, known for his pro-Khalistan stance and vocal criticism of India, played a pivotal role in supporting former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s minority government, especially during the diplomatic crisis that erupted after the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a designated Khalistani terrorist, in June 2023.





Both Singh and Trudeau repeatedly accused India of involvement in Nijjar’s death, claims that were never substantiated with credible evidence. These allegations led to tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions, a freeze in high-level dialogue, and a sharp downturn in bilateral trade and cooperation.





The NDP’s disastrous performance in the 2025 election-winning only seven seats and losing its status as a national party-marked a dramatic fall from its previous position as a potential kingmaker in Canadian politics.





Singh himself lost his Burnaby Central seat, finishing third, and announced his resignation in an emotional speech. His association with unpopular policies, particularly the supply and confidence agreement that kept Trudeau’s government in power, contributed to the party’s collapse.





With Singh and Trudeau both out of power, the path is now clearer for a diplomatic reset. The new Liberal government under Prime Minister Mark Carney is seen as more pragmatic and commercially oriented, prioritizing economic diplomacy and trade diversification.





Carney’s leadership has already signalled a willingness to move past the confrontational approach of his predecessor, creating space for renewed dialogue and cooperation with India.





For India, Singh’s exit removes a major political obstacle that had enabled the legitimization of Khalistani separatist voices in Ottawa. This shift is expected to reduce the influence of anti-India elements in Canadian politics and allow both countries to focus on rebuilding trust, strengthening economic ties, and advancing shared strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific region.





Jagmeet Singh’s defeat and resignation, along with the change in Canadian leadership, offer a timely opportunity for India and Canada to repair their relationship, restore diplomatic engagement, and pursue mutually beneficial trade and strategic goals.





The outcome is widely regarded as good news for India and a setback for Khalistani influence in Canadian politics.





NDTV Report







