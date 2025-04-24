



In response to the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, the Indian government has announced a series of stringent measures targeting Pakistani nationals and bilateral arrangements with Pakistan.





The most immediate and impactful action is the suspension of the SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals. This decision was taken following a high-level meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where the attack’s cross-border linkages were discussed in detail.





Under the new directive, Pakistani citizens are no longer permitted to travel to India under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme. All SVES visas previously issued to Pakistani nationals have been declared null and void. Any Pakistani currently in India on an SVES visa is required to leave the country within 48 hours.





The SVES, initiated in 1992, was designed to facilitate travel for specific categories of individuals—such as dignitaries, judges, parliamentarians, senior officials, businesspeople, journalists, and sportspersons—between SAARC member states without the need for regular visas. With this suspension, Pakistanis are now excluded from this privilege.





In addition to the visa measures, India has taken further steps to signal its strong response:





The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 has been suspended until Pakistan “credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism.” This move puts a key water-sharing agreement between the two countries on hold.





The Integrated Check Post at Attari, a major land border crossing between India and Pakistan, has been closed. Pakistanis who entered India through this route with valid endorsements are allowed to return before May 1.





Defence, military, naval, and air advisors in the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi have been declared “persona non grata” and given a week to leave India. India will reciprocally withdraw its own advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. Additionally, five support staff from both missions will be withdrawn.





The overall strength of both countries’ High Commissions will be reduced from 55 to 30 by May 1, further limiting diplomatic engagement.





These measures reflect India’s intent to demonstrate zero tolerance for terrorism and to hold accountable those responsible for cross-border attacks. The government emphasized that these steps are part of a broader strategy to ensure national security and to send a clear message regarding the consequences of supporting terrorism.





