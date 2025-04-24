



India has closed its main border crossing with Pakistan and implemented a series of punitive measures following a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, a tourist destination in Kashmir, which killed 26 people, including 24 Indian tourists, one Nepali citizen, and a local guide.





The attack, one of the deadliest targeting civilians in the region in decades, occurred on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, when terrorists opened fire on tourists in the Baisaran Valley, prompting widespread condemnation and a swift security response.





In retaliation, India announced the immediate closure of the Attari-Wagah border crossing, a critical land route for trade and travel between the two nations. Additionally, India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, a 1960 World Bank-mediated agreement governing shared river resources vital to agriculture and livelihoods for millions in both countries, demanding Pakistan "credibly and irrevocably" renounce support for cross-border terrorism.





Diplomatic ties were downgraded, with Pakistan’s military advisers in New Delhi given a week to leave India, while Indian personnel were recalled from Islamabad. Visas issued to Pakistani nationals under the SAARC exemption scheme were cancelled, and holders were instructed to depart within 48 hours.





India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri cited "cross-border linkages" to the attack, though no direct evidence was publicly provided. The previously unknown Kashmir Resistance group claimed responsibility, alleging the tourists had ties to Indian security agencies, a claim unverified by independent sources.





Pakistan denied involvement, expressed condolences for the loss of life, and convened its National Security Council to address the escalating crisis. Prime Minister Narendra Modi curtailed a foreign visit to chair emergency security meetings, underscoring the gravity of the situation. The measures mark a significant escalation in tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours, with the Indus Treaty suspension posing long-term risks to regional water security.





Agencies







