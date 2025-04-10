Bomb disposal squad destroyed the IED without causing any damage





A major tragedy was averted in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on April 9, 2025, when security forces successfully detected and defused an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Hafrada village of Villgam.





The IED, weighing approximately 12 kilograms, was discovered during a routine patrol by a Road Opening Party (ROP) along a roadside in the area. Upon detection, the ROP immediately alerted local authorities, and a bomb disposal squad was summoned to defuse the device.





The operation was carried out efficiently, preventing what could have been a catastrophic incident, especially since the route is frequently used by both security forces and civilians.





In a separate incident, a BSF Jawan was seriously injured in an IED blast near the India-Pakistan international border in Punjab's Gurdaspur district. The blast occurred when a concealed detonating device accidentally triggered during area sanitization. Despite the risks, the troops continued their operation, securing the area and defusing the remaining IEDs after daybreak.





Additionally, in another part of the country, a CRPF jawan was injured in a pressure IED blast planted by Naxals in Bijapur. The Jawan was admitted to a hospital, and a search operation is underway in the surrounding areas.





Agencies







