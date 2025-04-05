



Two significant encounters are currently taking place in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur and Kishtwar districts, where security forces are engaged with suspected terrorists.





In Udhampur, the operation commenced on April 9 after security personnel established contact with three suspected infiltrators during a search operation in Jopher village, under the Ramnagar police station. Ongoing gunfire has been reported, with authorities estimating that two to three terrorists remain trapped in the area.





SSP Udhampur, Amod Ashok Nagpure, described the challenging conditions of the operation, noting that it is occurring in a "very inaccessible area" characterized by high mountains, dense forests, and a river below.





He assured that all teams are safe and maintaining high morale as they respond to the ongoing firing with retaliatory measures. The initial exchange of fire lasted about two hours.





Simultaneously, another encounter has erupted in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar, where forces have reportedly cornered two to three infiltrators in a forested zone.





This operation follows a heightened alert in Jammu, where security forces have been actively tracking infiltrators since March 24. Notably, a previous encounter on March 27 resulted in the deaths of two infiltrators and four policemen.





Agencies







