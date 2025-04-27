



MAN Energy Solutions and Anglo-Eastern have inaugurated a state-of-the-art ME-GI (Gas Injection) engine training facility at the Anglo-Eastern Maritime Training Centre (AEMTC) in Mumbai, marking a significant milestone in maritime technical education.





Launched on 19 February 2025, this new facility is dedicated to training maritime professionals on the MK-2 ME-GI dual-fuel engine, which is capable of operating on both heavy fuel oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG). This engine technology is increasingly vital as the shipping industry transitions toward lower-emission operations and alternative fuels.





The training centre expansion builds on the longstanding partnership between Anglo-Eastern and MAN Energy Solutions, which has seen AEMTC deliver specialised engine training courses since 2003. The new ME-GI facility aims to enhance crew competence in maintenance procedures and the safe operation of advanced dual-fuel engines, directly benefiting ship owners, managers, and stakeholders across the region.





Francis Akkara, Principal and Director of AEMTC Mumbai, emphasised that the 5-day ME-GI course will support the upskilling of qualified crew members, ultimately contributing to safer and more efficient maritime operations.





The upgraded AEMTC Mumbai, now located at Leela Business Park in Andheri East, offers a modern 32,000 square foot training environment. It features dedicated partner training facilities for MAN PrimeServ, WinGD, and Wärtsilä, alongside advanced labs for automation, instrumentation, and high-voltage systems.





The centre is equipped with multiple simulators, including a full mission engine room simulator and an LNG bunkering simulator, providing realistic, hands-on experience for trainees. The facility also includes multipurpose classrooms, navigation simulators, a library, and a large cafeteria, ensuring a comprehensive and comfortable learning environment.





The inauguration of the ME-GI training facility was attended by senior industry figures, including Michael Petersen, Senior Vice President of MAN Energy Solutions, and Carsten Ostenfeldt, Chief Operating Officer of Anglo-Eastern, during the 2025 Anglo-Eastern Mumbai Conference. This event underscored the commitment of both organisations to advancing maritime training standards and supporting the industry's evolving technical needs.





In line with their collaborative approach, Anglo-Eastern’s technical team also visited MAN Energy Solutions’ Singapore facility in February 2025 to discuss advanced engine part reconditioning techniques and classification society approval processes, further strengthening technical expertise.





Additionally, Anglo-Eastern has expanded its operational footprint in Mumbai with a new office for its India Shared Services Centre (ISSC). Operational since 2023, the ISSC supports global ship management functions, streamlining processes, and enhancing service consistency for Anglo-Eastern’s worldwide network. The new office space is designed to accommodate the company’s growing teams and improve overall operational efficiency.





The launch of the ME-GI engine training facility at AEMTC Mumbai represents a strategic investment in maritime safety, technical proficiency, and the industry's transition to cleaner propulsion technologies, reinforcing Mumbai’s role as a leading hub for maritime education and innovation.





