



The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially taken over the investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack following directives from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), underscoring the gravity of the incident and its implications for national security.





The attack, which occurred on April 22 at the scenic Baisaran valley in Pahalgam, saw militants open fire on tourists, resulting in the deaths of 25 Indian citizens and one individual from Nepal, and leaving many others injured.





This assault is regarded as one of the deadliest in Kashmir since the 2019 Pulwama attack and has triggered widespread outrage and protests across the country, with calls for stringent action against Pakistan, which is alleged to have sponsored the attack through the proxy group, The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).





NIA teams, which had already been present at the attack site since Wednesday, have intensified their efforts to collect evidence. The investigation is being led by senior officials, including an Inspector General (IG), Deputy Inspector General (DIG), and Superintendent of Police (SP), and is supported by forensic experts. The teams are meticulously examining entry and exit points at the crime scene, scrutinizing every detail to reconstruct the sequence of events and uncover the modus operandi of the terrorists. Eyewitnesses, including survivors and those who witnessed the attack first-hand, are being questioned in depth to piece together the timeline and nature of the assault.





In addition to questioning eyewitnesses, the NIA is interrogating over ground workers and detained terrorists linked to LeT, Jaish-e-Mohammad, and other outfits, seeking to identify local collaborators and broader conspiracies. The evidence gathered is considered crucial not only for the prosecution of the perpetrators but also for exposing the terror network’s international links.





In response to the attack, the Indian government has taken several significant measures. The Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 has been suspended, signalling a sharp deterioration in bilateral relations with Pakistan. The Attari checkpost has been closed, and all categories of visas for Pakistani citizens, except for long-term, diplomatic, and official visas, have been revoked with immediate effect. These steps reflect the government's resolve to hold Pakistan accountable for its alleged support of cross-border terrorism and to ensure justice for the victims.





The NIA’s takeover marks a critical escalation in India’s response to the Pahalgam terror attack, with a comprehensive investigation underway to bring the perpetrators and their sponsors to justice, and a broader diplomatic and security posture being adopted in light of the incident.





Agencies







