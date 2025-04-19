



Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, inaugurated the India Pavilion at the MATTA Fair 2025, Malaysia's largest travel and tourism exhibition, held at the Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) in Kuala Lumpur on April 19, 2025.





The ceremony was graced by Dato Seri Sanusi Bin Md Noor, Chief Minister of Kedah Darul Aman, High Commissioner of India to Malaysia BN Reddy, and Padmapani Bora, Managing Director of Assam Tourism Development Corporation Ltd (ATDC), among other dignitaries and travel industry representatives.





The India Pavilion, organized through the collaborative efforts of the High Commission of India and implemented by ATDC, stands as a flagship event for the ASEAN-India Year of Tourism 2025. ATDC led the curation and coordination of India's participation, placing special emphasis on the tourism potential of Northeast India.





The MATTA Fair, known for its dynamic platform for destination promotion, attracts over 180,000 visitors and generates business transactions exceeding RM 300 million in each edition. This year, India's delegation includes 50 representatives from 18 states and union territories, such as Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Sikkim, Mizoram, Delhi, Gujarat, Kerala, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Jammu & Kashmir, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands, each contributing to a diverse national showcase.





The India Pavilion features immersive destination displays, film screenings, cultural presentations, and dedicated B2B zones for tour operators. There is a particular focus on spiritual tourism, eco-tourism, and lesser-known travel circuits from Northeast India. Pabitra Margherita highlighted the opportunity to present





India's cultural and geographical richness to a global audience and reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening tourism ties with ASEAN countries. He emphasised the unique offerings of Assam and the Northeast, including wellness retreats, river cruises, wildlife experiences, and community-led travel models.





Padmapani Bora, Managing Director of ATDC, expressed pride in leading India's participation and gratitude to the Ministry of External Affairs for nominating ATDC as the implementing agency. He underscored the importance of positioning Northeast India as an integral part of India's global tourism identity and highlighted the event as a space for relationship-building, idea exchange, and new growth opportunities for regional tourism stakeholders.





India's participation at MATTA Fair 2025 is part of the broader Tourism Professionals Exchange Programme 2025, aimed at fostering closer tourism engagement between India and ASEAN countries.





The first phase saw ASEAN tourism professionals visiting Assam, while the second phase, now underway, involves collaborative activities at MATTA Fair with Indian and ASEAN counterparts promoting joint tourism initiatives. This initiative follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement at the 21st ASEAN-India Summit, designating 2025 as the ASEAN-India Year of Tourism.





Key areas of ongoing ASEAN-India cooperation discussed at the event include shared resources for tourism education, the development of culturally informed tourism products, and enhanced crisis communication frameworks, all contributing to a sustainable tourism action roadmap. The India Pavilion will remain open to public and trade visitors until April 20.





During his visit, Minister Margherita also engaged with the Indian community in Malaysia, appreciating their contributions to India-Malaysia relations, and held discussions with Malaysian officials and business leaders, reinforcing the growing partnership between the two countries.





