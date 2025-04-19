



Pakistan’s government has strongly condemned a recent wave of attacks on international fast-food outlets, particularly KFC, across several cities, warning that strict action will be taken against those involved.





The violence, which erupted as part of protests against Israeli actions in Gaza, resulted in at least one death—a restaurant worker shot in Sheikhupura—and the vandalism or arson of multiple outlets in Punjab, Sindh, and Islamabad.





Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudhry, addressing the media on April 19, emphasised the state’s responsibility to protect both local and foreign-owned businesses. He stated that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi had issued clear instructions to provincial governments to ensure the safety of citizens and investors. Chaudhry announced that anyone attacking such outlets would face strict legal consequences, with the government treating these acts as terrorist activity.





According to official figures, around 20 attacks occurred nationwide, with at least 145 people arrested and 12 FIRs registered in Punjab alone. In Islamabad, two incidents led to the detention of 15 individuals.





In Sindh, particularly Karachi and Mirpurkhas, mobs vandalised and set fire to fast-food outlets, prompting police to intensify security and make dozens of arrests. In Lahore, security was ramped up at 27 KFC locations after two attacks and several foiled attempts.





The violence was largely attributed to anti-Israel sentiment, but Chaudhry clarified that no political or religious party had officially endorsed or coordinated the attacks. He noted that while some activists from parties like Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) were arrested, party leaderships distanced themselves from the violence, insisting any involvement was in a personal capacity rather than organisational.





Chaudhry also highlighted the economic impact, noting that these franchises are owned and operated by Pakistani citizens, employ thousands, and contribute significantly in taxes. He questioned the justification for targeting businesses that are not foreign-owned and condemned the spread of false religious narratives to justify violence. Prominent clerics have issued fatwas declaring such attacks un-Islamic.





The government’s response has included registering cases under anti-terrorism laws, conducting widespread arrests, and tightening security at vulnerable outlets. Chaudhry assured that following the prime minister’s intervention, no further incidents had been reported, and reiterated the government’s commitment to protecting investors and maintaining law and order.





ANI







