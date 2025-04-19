



Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita visited Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on April 18-19, 2025, leading a delegation to participate in the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) Fair as part of the ASEAN-India Tourism Professionals Exchange Program 2025.





This program highlights India’s tourism potential, especially focusing on North-East India, and is organised in collaboration with the Assam Tourism Development Corporation under the ASEAN-India Fund.





During his visit, Margherita engaged extensively with the Indian diaspora in Malaysia, including members of the Assamese and Manipuri communities. He appreciated their significant contributions to strengthening India-Malaysia relations, describing the interaction as a pleasure and acknowledging the diaspora as an extended family abroad.





Margherita also held important bilateral talks with Malaysian officials, including YB Kulasegaran Murugeson, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Law and Institutional Reform), focusing on cooperation in law and institutional reforms to further deepen India-Malaysia ties.





Additionally, he met with Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad bin Alamin to discuss advancing the India-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and shared visions of the two Prime Ministers for stronger bilateral cooperation.





On the economic front, Margherita interacted with the leading Indian business community in Malaysia, represented by the Consortium of Indian Industries in Malaysia (CIIM) and the Malaysia-India Business Council (MIBC).





He emphasised that these groups symbolise the growing business and economic engagement between the two countries. He also visited JadiBatek, one of Malaysia’s largest batik handicraft centres, recognising batik as an area with immense potential for cultural and artistic collaboration between India and Malaysia.





Overall, Margherita’s visit underscored the multifaceted India-Malaysia relationship, spanning diaspora engagement, legal reforms, business cooperation, and cultural exchange, reinforcing the strong and growing partnership between the two nations.





ANI







