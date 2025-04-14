



Nepal’s deposed King Gyanendra Shah has reignited political discourse with a video message released on the eve of the Nepali New Year 2082. In his 13-minute statement, Shah expressed hope for a political transformation aligned with the aspirations of the Nepalese people.





He emphasised the growing awareness among citizens regarding nationalism and the need to resolve the country's complexities to establish peace, stability, and prosperity. His remarks come amid rising pro-monarchy sentiments and a politically charged environment, as the right-wing Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) prepares for demonstrations advocating for the restoration of monarchy.





Shah’s message highlighted dissatisfaction with Nepal's current democratic system, which he described as plagued by corruption and unrest. He reiterated his stance from Democracy Day, warning of the nation’s political instability and emphasizing the historical role of monarchy in safeguarding nationalism and democracy. Addressing recent violent pro-monarch protests that resulted in casualties, Shah called for restraint in public expressions, underscoring that civic freedom is paramount to true democracy.





The former monarch’s statement reflects his enduring influence despite being dethroned in 2008 when Nepal transitioned to a republic after centuries of monarchy under the Shah dynasty. Gyanendra Shah’s reign was marked by controversy, including his assumption of absolute power in 2005 during a royal coup, which led to mass protests and significant casualties.





The subsequent People’s Movement-II forced him to step down and paved the way for Nepal's republican system.





Since then, Nepal has faced challenges in its democratic experiment, including political instability and economic stagnation. While Shah has largely lived a reclusive life, his occasional public statements have stirred debates about national identity and governance. His latest appeal has resonated with royalist factions seeking a return to monarchy, while republican leaders have dismissed it as an attempt to exploit current challenges.





The resurgence of pro-monarchy sentiments reflects growing disillusionment among some citizens with Nepal's democratic governance. However, critics argue that attempts to restore monarchy could lead to divisive political scenarios. As Nepal grapples with its fragile political landscape, Shah’s symbolic presence continues to evoke nostalgia for stability under monarchy while sparking contentious discussions about the nation’s future.





ANI







