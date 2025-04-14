



The Indian Navy's participation in the inaugural Africa-India Key Maritime Engagement (AIKEYME) exercise marks a significant milestone in enhancing maritime cooperation and security in the Indian Ocean region. Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, Chief of Naval Staff, expressed pride and happiness over the presence of three Indian Navy ships—INS Chennai, INS Kesari, and Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) Sagar—in Dar es Salaam Harbour, Tanzania.





He highlighted the transformative nature of AIKEYME, which brings together 10 countries for coordinated maritime operations. The exercise is divided into two phases: the Harbour Phase, focusing on piracy and information-sharing simulations, and the Sea Phase, involving practical drills like search-and-rescue operations and small arms training. Officers and sailors from participating nations will spend 35 days aboard IOS Sagar to exchange best practices.





Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth emphasized AIKEYME's importance in strengthening maritime security, noting India's contribution of parachutes, simulators, and books worth ₹80 lakhs to Tanzania's Defence Department.





The six-day exercise includes three days in Dar es Salaam and three at sea and features participation from India, Tanzania, Comoros, Djibouti, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, and South Africa. Seth also highlighted the Defence Expo held alongside the exercise.





AIKEYME aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's MAHASAGAR vision (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions), aiming to foster regional security collaboration amid challenges like piracy and illegal trafficking. Co-hosted by the Indian Navy and Tanzania People's Defence Force (TPDF), the exercise underscores India's role as a "preferred security partner" in the Indian Ocean region. It also reflects India's strategic efforts to counter China's influence in Africa through enhanced interoperability with African navies.





