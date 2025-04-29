



In the wake of the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 tourists, India has taken significant digital and diplomatic measures against Pakistan.





The Indian government blocked the X (formerly Twitter) account of Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, citing the spread of rumours and disinformation regarding the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and allegations of supporting and sponsoring terrorism in India.





This action followed Asif’s public statements suggesting that an Indian military incursion was "imminent," remarks he later claimed were misinterpreted, asserting that he only meant that the next few days were crucial due to rising tensions.





The ban on Asif’s X account was part of a broader crackdown that also saw the blocking of 16 Pakistani YouTube channels, including major news outlets like Dawn News, Geo News, ARY News, and BOL News.





These channels, with a combined subscriber base of over 63 million, were accused of disseminating provocative, communally sensitive, and false content about India, particularly in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack. The Ministry of Home Affairs recommended these measures, citing concerns over national security and public order.





The diplomatic fallout intensified as India strongly criticised Pakistan at the United Nations. India’s Deputy Permanent Representative, Yojna Patel, highlighted Khawaja Asif’s televised admission that Pakistan had supported and funded terrorist groups for decades.





Patel described this as an "open confession" that exposed Pakistan as a "rogue state" fuelling global terrorism and destabilising the region. She noted that such admissions were not surprising to the international community, given India’s longstanding experience as a victim of cross-border terrorism.





Khawaja Asif, in a separate interview, acknowledged Pakistan’s history of supporting terrorist groups, describing it as a mistake that had exacted a heavy price on the country.





He attributed Pakistan’s involvement to its alignment with Western interests during the Soviet-Afghan war and the U.S.-led war against the Taliban, but emphasised that the country’s international standing had suffered as a result.





The situation has further strained already tense India-Pakistan relations, with both sides trading accusations in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack. While India has implied cross-border linkages to the attackers, Pakistan has denied any involvement and called for a neutral investigation.





The Indian government’s digital bans and strong diplomatic language at the UN underscore the deepening mistrust and the volatile security environment in the region.





Agencies







