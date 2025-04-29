



The recent deployment of several dozen Chinese-made SH-15 155mm self-propelled howitzers by the Pakistan Army near the Indian border, only about 80 kilometres from the Line of Control (LoC), marks a significant escalation amid already heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. This move, confirmed by open-source intelligence and satellite imagery, comes in the wake of a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 tourists and led to a rapid deterioration in bilateral relations.





The SH-15, also known as the PCL-181 in Chinese service, is a modern, highly mobile artillery system introduced in China in 2017 and exported to Pakistan under a 2019 contract for 236 units. Mounted on a 6x6 Shaanxi military truck with an armoured cabin, the SH-15 is equipped with a 155mm/52-calibre gun capable of firing standard and precision-guided munitions, including rocket-assisted projectiles with a maximum range of up to 53 kilometres. This range theoretically allows the system, when positioned in areas like Lahore, to target major Indian cities such as Amritsar, raising the stakes for regional security.





The SH-15’s advanced features include a computerized fire control system, GPS-based navigation, semi-automatic loading, and a firing rate of 4-6 rounds per minute. Its “shoot and scoot” capability enables rapid repositioning after firing, complicating enemy counter-battery responses. The system’s compatibility with both Chinese and NATO-standard ammunition, as well as precision-guided rounds, enhances Pakistan’s ability to deliver accurate and sustained fire support in both conventional and hybrid warfare scenarios.





Reports suggest that some SH-15 units have been deployed in or near populated urban areas, a tactic reminiscent of recent conflicts such as the war in Ukraine, where heavy weaponry is concealed among civilians to deter retaliatory strikes. While this claim remains speculative and lacks official confirmation, it has sparked debate over the potential humanitarian and ethical implications of such tactics.





The timing of this deployment is critical. Following the Pahalgam attack, India accused Pakistan of supporting cross-border terrorism and responded by suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, expelling diplomats, and increasing military activity along the border. Pakistan, in turn, has denied involvement, suspended the Simla Agreement, and closed its airspace and trade routes to India. Both sides have since engaged in sporadic skirmishes along the LoC, and Pakistan’s defence minister has publicly warned of an “imminent” Indian military incursion.





The induction of the SH-15 howitzers is seen as a major milestone in Pakistan’s artillery modernization, providing a combination of heavy firepower, rapid mobility, and survivability for its artillery units. This deployment not only enhances Pakistan’s deterrence posture but also increases the risk of rapid escalation, given the system’s ability to strike deep into Indian territory and its integration with advanced targeting and command networks.





The broader context is one of deep-seated mistrust and unresolved territorial disputes, particularly over Kashmir, which has been the flashpoint for multiple wars and crises since 1947. The recent breakdown of diplomatic agreements and the suspension of water-sharing arrangements have further strained relations, with both sides accusing each other of supporting terrorism and destabilizing actions. International actors, including the United States and China, have called for restraint but have so far struggled to produce meaningful de-escalation, leaving the region in a precarious state.





Pakistan’s deployment of SH-15 howitzers near the Indian border represents a significant escalation in military preparedness and a clear signal of intent amid rising regional tensions. The move underscores the fragility of peace along the India-Pakistan border and the persistent risk of open conflict between two nuclear-armed neighbours, especially in the absence of effective diplomatic engagement and confidence-building measures.





AR Report







