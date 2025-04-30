



In the aftermath of the Pahalgam massacre, which claimed 26 lives in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan is reportedly evacuating and relocating terror camps across Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). This move comes as Indian security forces intensify counter-terror operations, shutting down tourist sites and parks while hunting for those responsible for the attack.





Intelligence sources indicate that two of the attackers were Pakistani nationals, with one, Hashim Musa, being a former SSG para-commando linked to several deadly ambushes. As Indian agencies zeroed in on 42 active terror launch pads and training centres in PoK, the Pakistan Army began shifting terrorists from key locations-such as Kel, Dudhnial, Athmuqam, Jura, and others-into army shelters and bunkers to shield them from potential Indian retaliation.





The urgency behind these evacuations is driven by fears of a strong Indian military response. Indian intelligence has been closely monitoring these camps for months, and the recent attack has prompted high-level meetings in New Delhi, with the Prime Minister reportedly granting operational freedom to the armed forces to respond as they see fit.





The Pakistan Army has declared a high alert along the Line of Control, anticipating possible Indian strikes. The sudden repositioning of terrorists is seen as a desperate attempt to protect Pakistan’s terror infrastructure from Indian surveillance and pre-emptive action, especially as public and political pressure mounts in India following the massacre.





Pakistan’s long-standing practice of sponsoring and sheltering terrorist groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed is well documented, with these camps serving as hubs for radicalization and weapons training.





Intelligence estimates suggest that 150 to 200 trained terrorists are currently stationed in PoK camps, ready for infiltration attempts into Jammu and Kashmir. The evacuation of these camps underscores Islamabad’s concern over the exposure and vulnerability of its terror assets in the face of heightened Indian security operations and the possibility of targeted military action.





