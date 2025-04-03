



U.S. President Donald Trump has announced sweeping tariffs targeting dozens of nations, including Pakistan, as part of his trade war strategy aimed at addressing what he describes as unfair trade practices.





The tariffs, set to take effect at midnight, impose a baseline 10% tax on all foreign imports, with some countries facing significantly higher rates.





Speaking from the White House Rose Garden, Trump explained that the tariffs are calculated by factoring in existing tariff rates and non-monetary barriers, such as currency manipulation.





Pakistan has been hit with a 29% tariff, one of the higher rates among South Asian countries. Other nations in the region face varying rates:





Pakistan: 29% India: 26% Bangladesh: 37% Sri Lanka: 44% Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, and Afghanistan: 10% each





Trump described the tariffs as "kind reciprocal," calculated by considering existing tariff rates and non-monetary barriers like currency manipulation.





Canada and Mexico face a 25% tariff, with exemptions for goods under the USMCA agreement.





Trump emphasised prioritising American interests, stating that trade deficits are a "national emergency" and that the U.S. is no longer willing to subsidise other nations' economies.





The tariffs range from 10% to as high as 50%, depending on the country and product category.





Economists warn that such sweeping tariffs could trigger a global trade war, leading to higher prices for consumers and potential retaliation from affected countries. While Trump argues these measures will protect U.S. industries and jobs, critics highlight risks such as diminished exports and job losses in sectors reliant on international trade.





Agencies





