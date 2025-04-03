



Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bangkok, Thailand, on Thursday, April 3, 2025, to participate in the sixth BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) Summit and hold bilateral discussions with Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.





Upon his arrival at Don Mueang Airport, PM Modi was warmly received by Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Suriya Jungrungreangkit. Members of the Indian diaspora enthusiastically welcomed him, chanting slogans like "Vande Mataram" and "Jai Hind" at a hotel in Bangkok.





In posts shared on X, PM Modi expressed his excitement about strengthening ties between India and Thailand and engaging with BIMSTEC leaders.





He described BIMSTEC as a crucial platform for fostering regional development, connectivity, and economic progress across South and Southeast Asia. The summit is set to focus on key deliverables such as the BIMSTEC Bangkok Vision 2030 and agreements on maritime cooperation.





This marks PM Modi's third visit to Thailand and the first physical meeting of BIMSTEC leaders since 2018. Following his engagements in Thailand, he will travel to Sri Lanka for a state visit from April 4 to April 6, where discussions on enhancing India-Sri Lanka relations are planned.





ANI







