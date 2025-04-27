



Amid rapidly escalating tensions following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Indian-administered Kashmir, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has issued a stark warning that any large-scale Indian military action could trigger an “all-out war” between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.





In an interview with Sky News, Asif stated, “If there is an all-out attack or something like that, then obviously there will be an all-out war,” emphasising that the world should be “worried” about the potential for a full-scale conflict in South Asia.





The warning comes after the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, which left at least 26 people dead, including one Nepali national, and over 20 injured.





Responsibility was claimed by The Resistance Front (TRF), a little-known group alleged to be an offshoot of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba. India has directly accused Pakistan of supporting the perpetrators, a charge Islamabad has categorically denied, instead labelling the incident a “false flag operation” intended to create a regional crisis.





Asif rejected Indian allegations of Pakistani involvement, calling them unfounded and accusing New Delhi of manufacturing a crisis. He questioned the credibility of TRF, noting that the organization was largely unknown and arguing that Lashkar-e-Taiba, which India links to the attack, is now defunct and incapable of spawning new offshoots. He further asserted that Pakistan has consistently condemned terrorism and remains committed to combating it in all forms.





The minister also acknowledged Pakistan’s historic involvement in supporting militant groups, but shifted blame toward Western powers, stating, “We have been doing this dirty work for the United States for decades, you know, and the West, including Britain.” Indian media seized on this remark as an admission of state-sponsored militancy, a charge Asif firmly rejected.





In response to the attack, India has taken a series of punitive measures: suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, closing borders, recalling diplomats, and placing its military on high alert. Pakistan has retaliated by suspending the Simla Agreement, closing its airspace to Indian aircraft, halting trade, and mobilizing its own military forces along the border.





Skirmishes and ceasefire violations have increased along the Line of Control, with both sides deploying additional troops and conducting military drills. Both nations have expelled each other’s diplomats, suspended limited trade, and further downgraded diplomatic ties, leaving communication at its lowest point in years.





Despite the heated rhetoric and military posturing, Asif expressed hope that hostilities could still be avoided, advocating for dialogue over confrontation. However, he underscored that Pakistan’s armed forces are “prepared for any eventuality” and will respond in kind to any Indian aggression.





The situation remains highly volatile, with international observers expressing deep concern over the risk of miscalculation spiralling into a broader conflict between two nuclear-armed states.





Agencies







