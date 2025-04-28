



The Dawoodi Bohra community in Queens, New York, came together on Sunday to pay tribute to the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. In a public statement, the community unequivocally condemned the attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent people, including tourists and a Nepalese national, and left many families devastated.





The Dawoodi Bohra community expressed their solidarity with the victims by observing a moment of silence, emphasising their commitment to peace and their shared grief with affected families. Their message resonated globally, as Bohra members across the world also participated in the tribute, underscoring the community’s stance against violence and terrorism.





The attack in Pahalgam, which took place on April 22, 2025, has drawn widespread international condemnation. The Dawoodi Bohra community’s gesture in New York was part of a broader wave of global responses.





In Canada, over 500 people-including Hindus, Jews, Baloch, Iranians, and other Canadians-gathered in Toronto for a massive candlelight vigil and rally. Organised by Hindu Forum Canada, COHNA, and several other Hindu organisations, the event was marked by chants of “Pakistan Murdabad” and calls for the Canadian government to officially designate Pakistan as a terrorist state. The rally featured speeches from leaders of multiple communities, who urged decisive action against terrorism and highlighted the broader threat posed by Islamist-Jihadi extremism.





The Toronto vigil was not an isolated event; similar gatherings took place across Canada, including in Brampton, Vancouver, and Montreal. These events served as platforms for communities to unite in mourning, reflect on the tragedy, and reaffirm their commitment to peace and resilience.





Organisers and participants alike stressed the importance of recognising the trauma experienced by Hindu victims and questioned the perceived silence or delayed response from some political leaders and advocacy groups who had previously protested other global conflicts more vocally.





The collective response from the Dawoodi Bohra community in New York and various groups in Canada underscores a shared determination to confront terrorism and support the victims of extremist violence. Their actions send a clear message that such acts of terror are universally condemned and that communities around the world stand together in the pursuit of justice, peace, and solidarity with those affected by tragedy.





