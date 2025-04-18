



Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tesla CEO Elon Musk engaged in a telephonic conversation on April 18, 2025, focusing on the significant potential for collaboration between India and the United States in technology and innovation sectors.





This dialogue built upon their earlier in-person meeting in Washington, DC, in February 2025, where they had explored avenues for strengthening bilateral cooperation in areas such as innovation, space exploration, artificial intelligence, and sustainable development.





During the call, PM Modi emphasized India's commitment to advancing partnerships with the US, particularly in emerging technologies, entrepreneurship, and good governance.





Both leaders discussed a broad spectrum of topics, reflecting the growing synergy between India's rapidly evolving tech ecosystem and Musk's ventures in cutting-edge innovation, including Tesla and SpaceX.





The conversation is especially timely as Tesla is reportedly preparing to enter the Indian electric vehicle market, with plans to begin sales in major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore in the coming months.





The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted that their discussions touched on deepening cooperation in critical sectors such as artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, satellite internet, and sustainable development.





This renewed push for collaboration aligns with ongoing high-level trade talks between India and the US, as well as India's strategic interest in attracting investments from global technology leaders like Musk.





PM Modi also shared on social media that their conversation covered various issues discussed previously, reaffirming the shared vision for leveraging technology and innovation to drive economic growth and societal progress in both countries.





The engagement underscores the importance both leaders place on fostering robust US-India ties in the digital and innovation domains, with the potential to shape the future of global technology collaboration.





ANI







