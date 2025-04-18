



Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, arrived in Kuala Lumpur on April 17, 2025, for his first visit to Malaysia in his current ministerial roles. On April 18, he held significant talks with Malaysian Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad bin Alamin.





The discussions centred on advancing the India-Malaysia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, aiming to strengthen bilateral ties across various sectors. Both leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, reflecting the shared vision of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to deepen cooperation between the two countries.





Margherita is leading the Indian delegation at the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) Fair, held on April 18-19, 2025, in Kuala Lumpur. This participation is part of the ASEAN-India Tourism Professionals Exchange Program 2025, an initiative launched following the 21st ASEAN-India Summit, which designated 2025 as the ASEAN-India Year of Tourism.





The program is organised in collaboration with the Assam Tourism Development Corporation under the ASEAN-India Fund and aims to showcase India's tourism potential, with a special focus on the North-East region.





The event includes various stakeholders such as tour operators and tourism professionals, highlighting India's diverse tourism offerings to the ASEAN market.





Besides the bilateral talks and participation in the MATTA Fair, MoS Margherita is expected to engage with Malaysian senior dignitaries, business leaders, and representatives of the Indian community in Malaysia. These interactions are designed to foster stronger people-to-people ties and enhance cooperation in trade, tourism, and cultural exchanges between India and Malaysia.





