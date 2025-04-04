



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has consistently highlighted India's rich religious and cultural heritage during his international visits, fostering deeper civilizational ties and cultural exchanges. His recent visit to Thailand on April 3, 2025, was marked by a presentation of Ramakien, the Thai adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi expressed his admiration for the performance, emphasizing how the Ramayana continues to connect traditions across Asia.





Similarly, PM Modi's visit to Mauritius in March 2025 included a symbolic act of spiritual unity. He mixed sacred water from the Prayagraj Mahakumbh into Ganga Talao (Grand Bassin) in Port Louis, symbolizing the shared cultural and spiritual heritage between India and Mauritius.





In December 2024, during his visit to Kuwait, PM Modi met two Kuwaiti nationals who had translated and published Arabic versions of the Mahabharata and Ramayana. Earlier in November 2024, he witnessed a Ramayana enactment in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where he was welcomed with the chanting of mantras. In Guyana during the same month, children performed soulful Ram Bhajans and Vedic chants in his honor.





PM Modi's October 2024 visit to Russia featured Russian nationals singing Krishna Bhajans during his welcome at Kazan. Similarly, in Laos last year, he was greeted with chants of the Gayatri Mantra and attended a captivating Lao Ramayana performance. His efforts to promote India's spiritual legacy were evident even during his Italy visit in 2021, where community members chanted Shiva Mantras in Rome.





Through these engagements, PM Modi has effectively showcased India's religious heritage on the world stage, strengthening cultural bonds with nations across continents.





ANI







