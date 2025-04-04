



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Sri Lanka marks a significant milestone in bilateral relations, with the two nations set to sign a landmark defence cooperation pact.





This agreement comes amid growing competition between India and China for influence in South Asia and the Indian Ocean Region. Analysts view the pact as a strategic move by New Delhi to counter China's increasing presence in Sri Lanka, which has been a focal point of Beijing's "String of Pearls" strategy.





The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on defence cooperation will enhance military ties through joint maritime surveillance, exercises, equipment support, and capacity-building training for Sri Lankan officers at Indian defence institutions. This marks a new chapter in defence relations, moving past historical tensions such as India's withdrawal of its Peace Keeping Force from Sri Lanka 35 years ago.





Agreements on (Energy and Infrastructure Development) solar power plants and renewable energy projects will be finalized during Modi's visit. Collaborative efforts include developing ports like Trincomalee and Colombo, establishing grid connectivity for electricity trade, and exploring green hydrogen and ammonia technologies.





Both nations aim to strengthen economic ties, trade expansion in textiles, pharmaceuticals, and IT sectors. Additionally, discussions on debt restructuring and joint management of Trincomalee oil facilities are underway.





The defence pact reflects India's broader strategy to assert itself as the dominant regional player in South Asia. By deepening ties with Sri Lanka, India seeks to counterbalance China's growing influence, which has surged through investments in Sri Lankan infrastructure projects like Hambantota Port. However, analysts caution that Sri Lanka must avoid overdependence on India to ensure equitable benefits from these agreements.





Modi's visit also symbolizes diplomatic continuity, as he will be the first foreign leader hosted by Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake since his inauguration last September.





Agencies







