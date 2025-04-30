



Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will represent India at the upcoming Victory Day Parade in Moscow on May 9, marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.





This decision comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi received an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin but has opted not to attend, reportedly due to heightened security concerns following a recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians. The Kremlin confirmed that India would not be represented at the highest level, with Defence Minister Singh attending in the Prime Minister’s stead.





The Victory Day Parade, held annually on Red Square, is a major event in Russia, showcasing military strength and commemorating the end of World War II in Europe. This year’s parade is particularly significant as it marks eight decades since the historic victory, with about 20 foreign leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, expected to attend. Russia has also announced a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine from May 8 to 10 to coincide with the celebrations.





Rajnath Singh’s participation underscores the ongoing strategic partnership between India and Russia. Singh last visited Russia in December 2023 for the commissioning of the Indian Navy’s INS Tushil in Kaliningrad, where he also paid tribute at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow and interacted with the Indian community. The INS Tushil, a multi-role stealth-guided missile frigate, is part of a broader Indo-Russian naval collaboration.





Diplomatic engagements between the two countries remain robust. Russian President Putin is expected to visit India later this year, following an invitation extended by Prime Minister Modi during his last visit to Russia in July 2024 for the annual India-Russia summit. These high-level exchanges reflect the depth of bilateral ties, even as both nations navigate complex geopolitical and security challenges.





Rajnath Singh’s representation at Moscow’s Victory Day Parade highlights India’s respect for the historical significance of the event and its enduring relationship with Russia, while also balancing domestic security priorities in the wake of recent terror incidents.





ANI







