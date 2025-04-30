



Three workers were killed and three others injured in a powerful explosion at the propellant mixing unit of Premier Explosives Limited in Katepalli village, Yadadri Bhongir district, Telangana, on Tuesday evening. The incident occurred when six workers were inside the unit, which is linked to major defence establishments, including the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





The blast reportedly took place during the mixing of two highly reactive propellants-hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) and dioctyl adipate (DOA). Preliminary investigations suggest that mishandling of these chemical materials may have triggered the explosion, though the exact cause is yet to be determined and is under forensic examination by officials from the Factories department and a Clues Team.





The force of the explosion was so intense that it caused the entire structure to collapse, reducing it to rubble. The deceased have been identified as Gunuguntla Sandeep Kumar, Ch. Devi Charan, and Kalvala Naresh, with Naresh succumbing to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad. The injured workers-Chanda Mahender, Srikanth, and N. Mahesh-were initially treated at a local hospital before being shifted to Hyderabad for advanced care.





Rescue operations were launched immediately, with earthmovers and fire tenders deployed to clear debris and search for survivors. By the time fire personnel arrived, the flames had subsided, but the structure was already completely destroyed. The tragedy has sparked protests by villagers at the factory gate, who allege negligence and poor safety standards, pointing out that this is the second major accident at a Premier Explosives facility in recent weeks.





Premier Explosives Limited is a key supplier of solid propellants for several prestigious missile programs, including Akash, Astra, and LRSAM, and serves both defence and commercial sectors.





The company’s operations are critical to India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem, heightening the significance of the incident. Following the blast, the Yadadri police registered a case against the company management and have initiated a formal investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident. The site remains cordoned off as authorities continue their probe and rescue teams work to ensure no one remains trapped in the debris.





