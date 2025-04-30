



The Bangladesh High Court has granted bail to spiritual leader and former ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das in a high-profile sedition case, as reported by The Daily Star and confirmed by multiple news outlets. The order was issued on Wednesday by a bench comprising Justice Md Atoar Rahman and Justice Md Ali Reza, following nearly six months of Das’s incarceration.





Chinmoy Krishna Das, who serves as the spokesperson for the Bangladesh Sammilit Sanatani Jagran Jote, was arrested at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on November 25 last year, after being accused of insulting the national flag of Bangladesh during a rally in Chittagong on October 25, 2024. The case, which also named 18 others, was filed by Firoz Khan, a former local BNP leader, at the Kotwali Police Station in Chattogram.





Das’s arrest and subsequent detention sparked significant public attention and outrage, particularly among minority Hindu communities in Bangladesh and abroad, as it was seen in the context of broader crackdowns following political changes in the country.





After his arrest, Das’s bail applications were twice rejected by the Chittagong Metropolitan Sessions Court, despite his defence team’s arguments that he deeply respected the motherland and was not a traitor, equating his reverence for Bangladesh to that of a mother. The hearings were held under tight security, and the prosecution was led by Metropolitan Public Prosecutor Advocate Mofizur Haque Bhuiyan.





In February, the High Court had directed the government to explain within two weeks why Das should not be granted bail, following a petition from his lawyer Apurba Kumar Bhattacharjee, who cited Das’s deteriorating health and prolonged detention without trial. The bail was finally granted after the scheduled hearing, and Das is expected to be released unless the Supreme Court’s Appellate Division stays the High Court’s order.





The case has been closely watched by the public and rights groups, as Das is a prominent advocate for the rights of Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh. His arrest and the subsequent legal proceedings have highlighted ongoing concerns about religious freedom and minority rights in the country.





ANI







