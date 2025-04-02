



Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian President Droupadi Murmu exchanged congratulatory messages on April 1, 2025, marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and China. Xi emphasized the importance of fostering a "Dragon-Elephant Tango," symbolising cooperative relations that serve the fundamental interests of both nations and their peoples.





He highlighted that both countries, as ancient civilisations and major developing nations in the Global South, are at critical stages of modernization. Xi called for handling bilateral ties with a strategic and long-term perspective, promoting peaceful coexistence, mutual trust, and common development. He expressed readiness to enhance strategic mutual trust, deepen cooperation across various fields, and safeguard peace in border regions.





A statement issued by the Chinese Ambassador in India, Xu Feihong stated, "President Xi Jinping exchanges congratulatory messages with President Droupadi Murmu on the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and India. President Xi pointed out that China and India are both ancient civilizations, major developing countries and important members of Global South. Both countries are at a critical stage in their respective modernization drive."





"The development of China-India relations demonstrates that it is the right choice for both sides to become partners for mutual success and realize a cooperative pas de deux of the dragon and the elephant, which completely serves the fundamental interests of the two countries and peoples. Both sides should view and handle China-India relations from a strategic and long-term perspective, and seek ways for neighbouring major countries to get along in peaceful coexistence, mutual trust and mutual benefit, and common development, and jointly push forward world multi-polarisation and democracy in international relations," he added.





President Murmu reciprocated by stressing that stable, predictable, and amicable relations between India and China would benefit both nations and contribute to global peace. She proposed using the anniversary as an opportunity to advance healthy and stable bilateral ties.





Chinese Premier Li Qiang also exchanged messages with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing willingness to deepen cooperation and properly address boundary issues. Modi underscored the significance of progress in bilateral relations for global stability and the emergence of a multipolar world.





This development comes amid efforts to reset ties following tensions from the 2020 Galwan Valley clashes. Both sides have recently discussed resuming dialogue mechanisms step-by-step to focus on priority areas.





ANI







