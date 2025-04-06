



Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) SAGAR, represented by the Indian Navy's Offshore Patrol Vessel INS Sunayna, embarked on a month-long deployment in the southwest Indian Ocean Region (IOR on April 5, 2025. The mission was flagged off by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Karwar naval base in Karnataka, with Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi in attendance.





Regional Cooperation: IOS SAGAR is a pioneering initiative aimed at fostering maritime security and collaboration among IOR nations. It involves crew members from India and nine friendly foreign countries—Sri Lanka, Kenya, Comoros, Madagascar, Maldives, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, and Tanzania.





Training And Interoperability: The mission includes comprehensive training exercises such as firefighting, damage control, seamanship, and Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS) operations. These activities aim to enhance interoperability between participating navies.





Port Visits And Exercises: The ship will visit key ports including Dar-es-Salaam (Tanzania), Nacala (Mozambique), Port Louis (Mauritius), Port Victoria (Seychelles), and Malé (Maldives). It will also participate in the maiden Africa India Key Maritime Engagement Exercise (AIKEYME) in Tanzania from April 12–17.





Strategic Significance





The IOS SAGAR mission underscores India's commitment to regional maritime security under its SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) policy. It aims to establish India as a preferred security partner and first responder in the IOR. Defence Minister Singh emphasized that India's growing presence in the IOR reflects its dedication to peace, prosperity, and collective security while ensuring equality of rights among nations.





Crew Composition





The deployment features a diverse crew of approximately 120 personnel, including 44 naval officers from nine foreign nations. Prior to deployment, the crew underwent rigorous training at naval schools in Kochi to foster camaraderie and professional expertise.





This mission not only strengthens India's maritime partnerships but also showcases its leadership in promoting a safer and inclusive maritime environment in the Indian Ocean Region.





Agencies







