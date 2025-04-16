



India and Sri Lanka share a deep historical relationship spanning over 2,500 years, built on cultural, religious, and linguistic ties. However, their bilateral relations have often been influenced by strategic decisions and geopolitical interests.





Recently, Sri Lanka decided to upgrade its existing fleet of Israeli Kfir fighter jets rather than purchasing India’s TEJAS MK-1A or China’s JF-17 Thunder, a move that has implications for India-Sri Lanka defence ties.





Sri Lanka's decision to modernise its five Kfir fighter jets through a $49 million agreement with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) reflects its preference for cost-effective and proven solutions. The Kfir jets, which have been operational since the 1990s, played a significant role during Sri Lanka's civil war and have demonstrated reliability.





Upgrading these jets to near Block 60 standards with advanced 4+ generation avionics ensures their operational viability for another 15 years. This decision was justified as more economical compared to acquiring new aircraft, which could cost upwards of $40 million per unit. The modernization program will also involve training local personnel in Sri Lanka, preserving existing investments and operational expertise.





India had pitched its indigenous TEJAS MK-1A as part of its broader regional partnership strategy. The Tejas is a lightweight, modern fighter developed by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and is seen as a symbol of India’s growing defence manufacturing capabilities.





However, Sri Lanka's choice to stick with Israel aligns with its long-standing defence ties with the country while avoiding deeper reliance on either India or China amid regional sensitivities.





Despite this setback, Sri Lanka continues to acknowledge India’s critical role in its development and security. During recent diplomatic engagements, Sri Lanka lauded India’s unwavering support during its economic crisis and emphasised the importance of collaboration in maritime security and other emerging challenges such as drug trafficking and transnational crimes.





Statements from Sri Lankan officials reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening ties with India for a secure Indian Ocean Region (IOR).





This development highlights the complex dynamics of India-Sri Lanka relations. While their historical and cultural bonds remain strong, strategic decisions like this underscore the challenges posed by competing regional influences and shifting priorities in defence and economic cooperation.





