



Ten individuals were arrested after a mob attacked a Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) outlet in Karachi's Defence Housing Authority (DHA) area on Tuesday evening, according to police reports cited by Dawn.





Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Asad Raza stated that approximately 40 people, primarily young individuals armed with sticks and stones, stormed the fast food restaurant on Korangi Road, attempting to vandalize the premises.





The attack was part of a broader pattern of unrest across the Muslim world, reportedly fueled by social media. Similar incidents have occurred in other countries, such as Bangladesh, where pro-Gaza protests have led to acts of vandalism and arrests. In Karachi, another KFC outlet in Mohammad Ali Society was also targeted during a rally on the same night, though no arrests were made in that case.

These events coincide with heightened global tensions surrounding Israel's ongoing military operations in Gaza, which have resulted in significant civilian casualties. Protests and demonstrations have erupted internationally, including rallies in Washington, DC, and strikes across Palestine, demanding an end to the violence.





Police promptly intervened, dispersing the group and detaining 10 suspects. DIG Raza noted that the attackers were protesting against U.S. and Israeli policies in Gaza and assured that further action would be taken against the remaining protestors and organisers.





In response to the incident, security measures at other KFC outlets have been heightened. Raza pointed out that such attacks are part of a broader pattern of unrest across the Muslim world, fueled by social media, with similar incidents reported in countries like Bangladesh.





On the same night, another KFC outlet in Karachi’s Mohammad Ali Society was targeted during a rally. According to Bahadurabad police Station House Officer Naveed Soomro, the attackers demanded the restaurant close before damaging its premises with chairs, sticks, and stones. Although an FIR was filed, no arrests were made in this case.





These incidents coincided with a strike organized by traders in Karachi to express solidarity with Palestinians and protest actions in Gaza. The ongoing violence in Gaza has led to significant loss of life since October 7, 2023.





