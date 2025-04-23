



A preliminary investigation into the deadly terror attack at Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, 2025, has revealed a meticulously planned operation aimed at maximizing casualties among tourists.





The attackers, believed to be six militants affiliated with The Resistance Front (an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba), chose the remote Baisaran location specifically because of its lack of security presence, which delayed rescue operations and increased fatalities. The meadow is accessible only by foot or pony ride, about 6.5 kilometers from Pahalgam, further complicating rapid response efforts.





The terrorists conducted thorough reconnaissance with the help of local collaborators before the attack. They established hideouts in the densely forested area and reportedly moved locations afterward with assistance from local terrorists and sleeper agents. During the assault, the militants wore helmet-mounted body cameras, recording the entire sequence of events, highlighting the cold and calculated nature of the attack.





The attackers gathered tourists, segregated them by gender, and confirmed their identities, targeting mostly male non-Muslims. They demanded that victims recite the kalma and checked for circumcision to identify Muslims, sparing them while shooting others at close range with AK-47 rifles.





Some victims were also shot from a distance, resembling sniper fire. Many succumbed to excessive blood loss before help could arrive. Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic, with injured tourists pleading for help and locals using ponies to evacuate the wounded before security forces reached the site.





The attack resulted in at least 28 deaths, including Indian and foreign tourists, and over 20 injuries. Victims hailed from various Indian states and included officials such as an Indian Navy officer and an Intelligence Bureau official. The terrorists reportedly told survivors to "go tell this to Modi," indicating a political message behind the attack.





The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the investigation, collecting forensic evidence and questioning locals in the area. High-level officials, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Jammu and Kashmir's Lt Governor and Chief Minister, are involved in coordinating the response and attending memorial ceremonies for the victims.





This attack is one of the deadliest in the region in recent years and underscores the ongoing security challenges in Jammu and Kashmir, especially in remote tourist areas.





