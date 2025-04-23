



Jammu and Kashmir witnessed an extraordinary shutdown on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, following a devastating terror attack in Pahalgam that left at least 26 people dead—most of them tourists—and injured several others.





The attack, which took place on Tuesday in the Baisaran meadows near the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, was one of the deadliest in the region since the 2019 Pulwama bombing.





The rare bandh, the first of its kind in 35 years, saw widespread support from across the political spectrum, socio-religious groups, trade bodies, and civil society organizations. Major political parties such as the National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples’ Conference, and Apni Party backed the shutdown, as did religious organisations led by the Mutahida Majlis Ulema (MMU), headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq.





Trade and tourism associations, including the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries and the Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation, also called for businesses to close in protest and solidarity with the victims.





In Srinagar and other district headquarters, most shops, fuel stations, and business establishments were shut. Only essential services, such as shops dealing in food and medicines, remained open. Public transport was minimal, though private vehicles continued to ply the roads.





Private schools across the valley were closed, while government schools remained open. The shutdown’s impact was visible throughout the valley, with similar scenes reported in other major towns and districts.





The attack itself was carried out by militants affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, who targeted tourists in the Baisaran meadow.





Eyewitness accounts and video footage revealed scenes of chaos and horror, with gunmen reportedly singling out non-Muslim victims and sparing some to "narrate the horrors" to authorities. The death toll included at least two foreign nationals, and many of the injured were airlifted to hospitals in Srinagar for treatment.





In the aftermath, security was significantly tightened across the Kashmir valley, particularly at vital tourist spots and city entry and exit points.





Security forces established additional checkpoints, conducted vehicle and personal searches, and launched a massive search operation in and around Pahalgam to apprehend the attackers. The presence of security personnel was visibly increased at tourist destinations and other sensitive locations.





Peaceful protests were held at several places in the valley, with demonstrators denouncing the attack and calling for an end to the killing of innocent people. The shutdown was widely seen as a mark of respect and solidarity with the victims and their families, as well as a strong statement against violence targeting civilians and the region’s crucial tourism sector.





The Kashmir University postponed all examinations scheduled for the day, and the Private Schools’ Association of Jammu and Kashmir announced the closure of all private schools as a mark of respect. The government also announced compensation for the families of the victims.





Overall, the rare valley-wide shutdown underscored the collective grief and outrage in Jammu and Kashmir following the Pahalgam attack, as well as a unified call for peace and security in the region.





